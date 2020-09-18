Staff Report
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, died Friday of complications from pancreatic cancer, according to an announcement from the court.
“Our nation has lost a justice of historic nature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said, in remarks reported by NPR.
Ginsburg was the second woman appointed to the high court, where she served for 27 years. Colorado politicians on Friday issued condolences on her passing.
“It is with a solemn heart that I pray for the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner said. “Thank you for your service to our country and our nation’s highest court. Our nation mourns the loss of a trailblazing leader.”
Governor Jared Polis in a statement mourned “the loss of a titan” and “fearless advocate for women and families and someone who never stopped working toward greater equality for all in the eyes of the law.”
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who clerked for Ginsburg, called her an iconic leader, jurist and role model who changed his life and taught him about equal justice under the law.
“For millions around the world, her memory will continue to be a blessing,” Weiser said in a statement.
“ … My heart aches for her family and the broader family of clerks and mentees who have lost a devoted teacher and inspiration. I will miss her deeply and will continue to work to meet her high expectations for justice and rigorous legal work.”
Ginsburg’s death is almost certain to set up a fight over the nominee to replace her.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who in 2016 declined to hold a confirmation hearing on then-President Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland because it was a presidential election year, said in published reports Friday that President Donald Trump’s nominee will receive a hearing this year.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the vacancy should not be filled “until we have a new president.”
