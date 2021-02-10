Statewide, Safe2Tell tip volume decreased last month when compared to January 2020, according to the monthly report released Tuesday.
In January, the program received 913 tips, a 58% decrease in monthly tip volume compared to January 2020. To date for the 2020-2021 school year, Safe2Tell has received 5,761 tips, a 58% decrease from the 2019-2020 school year, which is likely due to delayed school openings and distance learning practices that are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Suicide threats (195) and welfare checks (99) and child abuse (42) were among the top categories of tips reported to the program.
“Protecting our youth from harm is a top priority for Coloradans,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “By maintaining vigilance and reporting safety concerns to Safe2Tell, we can work to ensure the safety of our youth amid the added challenges and stressors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
False tips are down to 1.4% from the previous school year’s 2.5% of all tips submitted to Safe2Tell, which is also likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. False tips are those that contain untrue information and are submitted with the intent to harm, injure, or bully another person.
In January, anonymous tips from students and other individuals successfully helped protect students’ safety. For example:
• A report was submitted that a student was in possession of alcohol at the school. An investigation was conducted, and a citation was issued.
• A report was submitted about a student who was expressing a plan to self-harm. The student was voluntarily transported to a crisis and recovery center to receive treatment.
Misuse of the Safe2Tell program (43) was also among the top categories of tips in January. Safe2Tell staff will continue to conduct online trainings and webinars during the COVID-19 pandemic to remind students and school staff of the proper use of the Safe2Tell system.
Safe2Tell is a successful violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own, and others’, safety. Safe2Tell is not an emergency response unit nor mental health counseling service provider; it is a conduit of information for distributing anonymous tips to local law enforcement and school officials pursuant to state law.
To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.
Safe2Tell also released its mid-year report Tuesday, summarizing Aug. 1-Jan. 31 for the 2020-2021 school year. To view the summary page, visit https://tinyurl.com/colosafe to be redirected to the page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.