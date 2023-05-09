Safe2Tell report volume increased 28% last month when compared to March, according to the monthly report released by the Colorado Attorney General's Office.
April 2023 was the first month in the program’s entire history when it received more than 3,000 reports.
In April, the Safe2Tell program received 3,022 reports. Suicide threats (295), bullying (267), and school complaints (255) were among the top categories of reports. Duplicate reports (362), which are those regarding a concern or event that has already been reported, increased by 68% when compared to March.
Duplicate reports indicate a healthy culture of reporting safety concerns in a community, as multiple people noticed a safety concern and acted.
To date for the 2022-2023 school year, Safe2Tell has received 18,783 reports.
“The Safe2Tell program was founded with the intent to provide people a way to anonymously report safety concerns and offer schools and communities a fuller picture of potential issues in the wake of the Columbine High School tragedy,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser.
“Duplicate reports like those we received last month not only indicate trust in the program, but also allow responding teams to gather more information about a safety concern, something we know can help prevent tragedy. We are grateful to see our school communities remaining attentive and looking out for one another.”
In this school year, false reports are 2.7% of all reports submitted to Safe2Tell. False reports are those that contain untrue information and are submitted with the intent to harm, injure, or bully another person.
In April, anonymous reports to Safe2Tell from students and other individuals successfully helped protect students’ safety. For example:
A person reported that their friend was struggling with self-harm and thoughts of suicide. School teams investigated and it was determined that the student was self-harming, but not suicidal. The student is receiving counseling services and the parents are aware.
A person reported that several students at their school were making sexual comments and body shaming their peers. School teams investigated and the students involved admitted to making inappropriate comments. The students' parents were notified, school disciplinary action was taken, and a restorative conversation was facilitated.
Safe2Tell is a successful violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own, and others’, safety. Safe2Tell is not an emergency response unit nor mental health counseling service provider; it is an information pathway for distributing anonymous reports to local law enforcement and school officials pursuant to state law.
To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, at any time. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.
