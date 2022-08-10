Safe2Tell report volume decreased 22% last month when compared to June, according to the monthly report recently released.
Historically, the program records significant decreases in report numbers when students are on summer break, the Colorado Attorney General's Office said, in a news release providing report stats.
According to the AG's Office: In July, the program received 349 reports, and to date for the 2021-22 school year, Safe2Tell has received 19,364 reports. Suicide threats (68), welfare checks (25), and drugs (23) were among the top categories of reports in July.
Welfare checks are usually reports that express concern about a peer. They can be suicide-related or just general concern for a peer’s safety, and the reports may result in local law enforcement going to the home to do a welfare check.
“In Colorado, we are at our best when we are working together and looking out for each other,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “As students and families prepare for a return to school, remember that Safe2Tell is available any time, any day for students and community members to send reports that could be life-saving.”
In this school year, false reports are 2% of all reports submitted to Safe2Tell. False reports are those that contain untrue information and are submitted with the intent to harm, injure, or bully another person.
In July, anonymous reports from students and other individuals successfully helped protect students’ safety.
For example:
• A person reported that a student was self-harming. Local teams contacted the student's parents and the student was taken to the hospital.
• A person reported that a student was in an abusive relationship. Local teams conducted a welfare check and spoke with the student and it was determined the student was not in physical danger.
The following is an example of unintentional misuse of the program:
• A person reported their concerns about a school employee using drugs. This person was encouraged to contact their local school or school district.
Safe2Tell is a successful violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own, and others’, safety. Safe2Tell is not an emergency response unit nor mental health counseling service provider; it is a conduit of information for distributing anonymous reports to local law enforcement and school officials pursuant to state law.
To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.
