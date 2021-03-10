Safe2Tell tip volume decreased last month when compared to February 2020, according to the monthly report released this week.
In February, the program received 990 tips, a 58% decrease in monthly tip volume compared to February 2020. To date for the 2020-2021 school year, Safe2Tell has received 6,751 tips, a 58% decrease from the 2019-2020 school year, which is likely due to delayed school openings and distance learning practices that are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Suicide threats (196), welfare checks (76), and drugs (68) were the top categories of tips reported to the program.
“This month’s tip examples demonstrate that Coloradans are remaining vigilant in looking out for each other in times of crisis,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “A quick response to someone in crisis can be life-saving. Anyone with an urgent concern about a student’s safety or school safety should contact Safe2Tell.”
False tips are down to 1.5% from the previous school year’s 2.5% of all tips submitted to Safe2Tell, which is also likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. False tips are those that contain untrue information and are submitted with the intent to harm, injure, or bully another person.
In February, anonymous tips from students and other individuals successfully helped protect students’ safety. For example:
• A person reported a student was expressing suicidal ideations. The student was placed on a mental health hold to ensure they received the appropriate treatment.
• A person reported a concern about a friend living in another state who expressed suicidal ideation on a social media platform and then stopped responding. Safe2Tell forwarded the tip to authorities in that state. Officials told Safe2Tell they conducted a welfare check and made services available to the friend.
The following is an example of misuse of the program:
• A person wanted to report a concern about a possible drunk driver. The caller was connected with a local law enforcement agency to make a report.
Safe2Tell is a successful violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own, and others’, safety. Safe2Tell is not an emergency response unit nor mental health counseling service provider; it is a conduit of information for distributing anonymous tips to local law enforcement and school officials pursuant to state law.
To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.
