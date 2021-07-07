On Tuesday, a domestic cat tested positive for the plague at a local veterinarian hospital in San Miguel County. The cat was hospitalized, tested, and treated and is recovering well. No fleas were found during treatment and those who handled the cat did not experience high risk exposures though will monitor for symptoms for the next week.
This is one of a few instances of the plague in domestic and wild animals so far this summer across the state of Colorado though there have been no human cases to-date.
Plague has been present in Colorado since at least the 1940s and is most frequently discovered amongst rodents in the summer months. Domestic animals can be infected with the plague when the infection spills over from rodent populations. It can be transmitted by infected animal tissue, such as an animal carcass, fluid or respiratory droplets spread through coughing or sneezing.
Plague is most often spread to people through a bite from an infected flea. While there is no human vaccine for plague, it can be treated successfully with antibiotics when caught early.
The infection occurred in San Bernardo at 9,400 feet of elevation. San Miguel County Public Health is currently working with regional campgrounds to watch for dead rodents, fleas, and other possible signs of disease prevalence.
“Throughout the summer, as you and your pets enjoy being active outdoors, it’s important to keep an eye out for disease and infections,” said Public Health Director Grace Franklin. “If you or your pets have contact with fleas, wild animals, or rodents, please monitor for symptoms throughout the season. When caught early, the plague is highly treatable.”
The symptoms of the plague include, but are not limited to:
• Swollen or tender lymph nodes
• Shortness of breath
• Pain in the abdomen or muscles
• Fever
• Chills
• Fatigue
If you or someone you know has been in contacted with an infected rodent, wild or domestic animal and is experiencing symptoms of the plague, please contact your Primary Care Physician right away. If you do not see a local physician, please reach out directly to San Miguel County Public Health by emailing publichealth@sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
