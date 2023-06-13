Bringing redundant broadband to San Miguel County has finally transcended vision to become reality. County Manager Mike Bordogna shared the news with the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) at the board’s Wednesday meeting, June 7.

“The new broadband fiber is lit,” Bordogna announced.



