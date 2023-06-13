Bringing redundant broadband to San Miguel County has finally transcended vision to become reality. County Manager Mike Bordogna shared the news with the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) at the board’s Wednesday meeting, June 7.
“The new broadband fiber is lit,” Bordogna announced.
More than seven years in the making, the county and its partners, Region 10 and the Telluride Foundation, have achieved completion of a vision initially conceived in 2002 and pursued by former County Manager Lynn Black, taken up by her successor, Bordogna, and supported by the elected officials serving in the past seven years.
Clearnetworx, San Miguel Power Association and Tri-State Generation and Transmission also played parts in providing wide-bandwidth data transmission to county residents via fiber optic cable laid in the years leading up to today.
That cable, once “dark” is now lit with a 200GB connection to anchor institutions in Norwood and Telluride, places such as each town’s schools, libraries and medical facilities, as well as carrier neutral locations.
For individual customers wanting to tap into high-speed internet, contact your internet service providers (ISPs) to inquire if they will be adding the new fiber along with their existing fiber. It cannot be assumed that your existing ISP will be buying into the new fiber to offer redundancy.
Currently, Clearnetworx is the sole provider on the new network in Norwood and are expected to offer service in Telluride, as well.
“Our communities have long suffered the impacts of internet outages that created public safety concerns, financial damage to our businesses, and interruptions to our schools and medical institutions,” Bordogna said.
“This project will allow for greater competition for internet service and potentially lower prices for internet. ISPs that offer this product combined with their existing fiber feed will be able to offer truly redundant internet for the first time in our community.”
Mile by mile, cable installations and negotiated rights of use have taken place from Nucla to Norwood and then into Telluride since the need was taken up in earnest by the County and the Telluride Foundation in 2014. The last link is up to the private sector to provide household services.
An undertaking of this scope was made possible by a patchwork of grants from numerous entities joining forces to complete the nearly $3 million project. The County received a grant of $602,000 from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) and contributed nearly $400,000 towards the project. The Telluride Foundation took on the negotiation of the Indefeasible Rights of Use (IRUs) from the private property owners with Tri-State dark fiber.
The foundation additionally received a federal Economic Development Administration grant to construct 21 miles of fiber between Nucla and Norwood. DOLA also awarded a $200,000 grant to Region 10 to assist in acquiring the IRUs. The Telluride School District won a $1.1 million eRate grant from the federal government to facilitate infrastructure in the schools and libraries in Norwood and Telluride. This extraordinary project is a stellar example of the focus and tenacity of a multi-agency public-private partnership.
“The Telluride Foundation began collaborating with the county back in 2014, which is when we identified the need for and importance of bringing high-speed internet service to key anchor institutions as well as providing redundancy across the entire network to help reduce outages,” said Elaine Demas, vice president of Initiatives for the Telluride Foundation.
“Once we understood the need and scope of the project, we rolled up our sleeves and got to work piecing together what ultimately became a very long, complex and expensive project which included obtaining the rights to utilize existing Tri-State fiber assets as well as working with 63 private landowners between Norwood and Ilium to perfect and record easements across their properties. We are thrilled to see this critical project completed and are proud to have been a part of it.”
Information from San Miguel County press release.