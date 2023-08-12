In a span of less than 24 hours, San Miguel County search and rescue teams responded on separate missions, both involving serious falls.
According to an Aug. 9 post from San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, the night before, a 19-year-old woman who was camping with others in the Lower Ames Falls area slipped off the cliff and fell into the gorge.
San Miguel County Search and Rescue, Telluride Fire Protection District and emergency medical services responded, pulling the woman up to safety via rope and litter, then taking her to Telluride Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Crews were back at work within hours, when a 78-year-old woman fell from a cliff while taking photos near Last Dollar Road and Hastings Mesa. She was visiting with friends at a lookout area when she stumbled backwards and fell 30 to 40 feet, landing in scree, the SMCSO reported.
The woman sustained multiple traumatic injuries and was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction after being rescued and taken to a remote landing zone.
Her condition was not available Friday.
Backcountry rescues are increasing as more people come to Colorado to recreate in the outdoors, San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said. His agency has retained two part-time search and rescue coordinators to help manage these kinds of incidents.
“We do a fair amount of search and rescue. That impacts the sheriff’s office, our SAR volunteers, the fire department and paramedics. Everyone gets involved in those. It’s an expensive and staff-intensive operation when people are hurt in the backcountry,” Masters said.
The SMCSO also routinely works with helicopter services and has its own high-altitude chopper.
Other recent SAR operations in San Miguel County have included assisting climbers who were “cliffed-out” in high elevations, meaning that while climbing, they reached a location from which they could not proceed. A July assistance mission with Dolores County ended when two experienced climbers reportedly cliffed-out on El Diente Peak managed to self-rescue.
Deputies and SAR on July 19 worked two missions simultaneously, one on Imogene Pass assisting a Texas family who became stranded due to mechanical issues. Responders safely escorted them down the pass.
The second mission involved two overdue hikers near Navajo Lake; responders located their vehicle and, as they prepared to send a team into the field, the hikers returned to the trailhead the morning of July 20.
Additional SAR work that month included helping Gunnison County find an overdue hiker; assisting a fatigued hiker who was walking down the trail from the San Sophia gondola station, and assisting a climber at the Via Ferrata who became stuck on the climbing route.
Also in July, a woman slipped in the mud while hiking near the Bear Creek waterfall and rolled 30 feet down the scree. Rescuers brought her and her husband safely down the trailhead and took her to the Telluride Medical Clinic. At the start of that month, SAR rescued a 17-year-old hiker who became cliffed-out on the Wasatch Connector from Upper Bear Creek.
Those who SAR has assisted have varying degrees of expertise in the backcountry.
“It can happen to any person, no matter the skill level,” Masters said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
