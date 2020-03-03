Colorado voters appeared to hand primary victories to President Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders Tuesday, results that, according to the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s first tally, were reflected in voter choices here.
Trump and Sanders were the projected winners of Colorado’s first presidential primary in about 20 years.
Here, Montrose County Democrats put presidential hopefuls Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden almost neck in neck, per the first unofficial results.
Montrose County Republicans went by a large margin for Trump.
According to initial numbers about an hour after the polls closed, Sanders had 1,098 of 3,693 counted votes while Biden had 1,087 — 29.73 percent and 29.43 percent, respectively.
Next came Michael Bloomberg, with 22.88 percent and Elizabeth Warren, with 13.81 percent.
Tulsi Gabbard received 1.79 percent. Other candidates on the ballot showed with less than 1 percent, while candidates who had suspended their campaigns also had votes cast for them.
By state law, any votes cast for candidates who formally withdrew after ballots were printed are invalid and were not counted.
The Republican primary drew only a handful of challengers to Trump, who was showing with 95.83 percent of Montrose GOP votes as of 8 p.m.
Of the challengers, only Bill Weld and Joe Walsh received more than 1 percent of votes cast here, 1.88 percent and 1.23 percent, respectively.
Preliminary voter turnout in Montrose County stood at 47.23 percent as of 8 p.m. The available numbers did not reflect West End votes or ballots still being counted.
The votes in Montrose County tracked with votes statewide.
With more than half of Colorado counties reporting as of 8 p.m., 92.75 percent of ballots cast were for Trump, the projected winner, followed by votes for Weld and Walsh, according to the Colorado Secretary of State.
On the Democratic side, Sanders was the projected winner with 36.24 percent of votes cast, while next in line, Bloomberg was besting Biden by a few percentage points. Warren received 16.92 percent.
All results are unofficial and reflect the counts available as of Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.