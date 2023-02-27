Sandhill cranes arrive in the San Luis Valley with 40th year of viewing festival in Monte Vista

The 40th Monte Vista Crane Festival is scheduled for March 10-12. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff and volunteers will assist at viewing sites with scopes. (Courtesy photo/CPW)

As the Monte Vista Crane Festival prepares for its 40th year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff and volunteers are once again eager to assist visitors to the event as it returns to a full in-person format.

The highlight of the three-day festival, to be held this year from March 10-12, is the spectacle of more than 20,000 greater sandhill cranes making their annual spring migration and stopping over in southern Colorado as they transition from winter habitat to breeding range in the north.



