Sandy flesh disease found in Lake Pueblo walleye; first time in state

An example of "sandy flesh" disease. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning people the disease was detected in a walleye taken at Lake Pueblo State Park. The agency urges people to avoid consuming infected fish and to contact CPW. (Courtesy/CPW)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning anglers that myofibrogranuloma, a rare degenerative muscle disease known as “sandy flesh disease,” has been confirmed in a single walleye caught last fall at Lake Pueblo State Park.

Although sandy flesh disease is not believed to be transmittable to humans, CPW recommends no one consume a walleye they suspect is infected. Instead, the agency asks the angler to report it and turn photos so they can be analyzed at CPW’s Aquatic Animal Health Laboratory.



