The Montrose Farmers Market returns for its summer season starting this Saturday, with a kick-off celebration.
The market operates year-round, but summer is its busiest time, with more vendors, more produce, music and fun.
Saturday, May 7, stop by the market at Centennial Plaza (South First Street and Uncompahgre Avenue, between the historic City Hall and Chow Down Pet Supplies) from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.
There will be face-painting from 9 — 11:30 a.m.; live music by Mark Allen, plus a basket raffle.
Collect one raffle ticket per transaction, per vendor. These can be entered at the manager’s booth for a Mother’s Day basket, a breakfast-themed basket, or a garden certificate. The raffle drawing will be held at noon and called by Montrose Mayor Dave Frank.
About 30 vendors are preparing to set up shop at the first summer market on Saturday, with more vendors expected to join throughout the season. Vendors include not just produce-growers, but those selling specialties such as jams, jellies, honey, jewelry, arts, crafts, baked goods, dried fruits — even a wine vendor.
“Historically, (vendors) apply as it goes on and it grows. We are looking forward to a thriving season,” said Montrose Farmers Market Manager Sammie Alteri (Valley Food Partnership).
Since 1978, the market has been a gathering place for farmers, ranchers and artisans on the Western Slope. The Valley Food Partnership’s mission is to support the regional food system by promoting Western Colorado produce and meats, strengthening community-building and operating food access programs to increase local food consumption.
