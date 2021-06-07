A pop-off valve at Black Hills Energy’s compressor station near North Uncompahgre Avenue and North Third Street activated, expelling natural gas at a “high rate” Saturday afternoon, fire district reports say.
Calls reporting a strong odor of gas and a “hissing” sound started coming into the Montrose Fire Protection District at 3:25 p.m.; crews responded, along with Montrose Police Department, which controlled traffic in the area as Black Hills addressed the leak at the compressor station.
Fire crew members notified all homeowners within a one-block radius. Once the leak was controlled, about an hour later, MFPD cleared the scene.
