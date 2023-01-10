The U.S. Small Business Administration on Jan. 9 began accepting applications through the Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) program as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to expanding access to resources for veterans and other underserved populations. 

The improvements in the customer experience for veteran entrepreneurs and business owners made by VetCert will build upon the $25 billion in government contract spending with service-disabled Veteran-owned small businesses (SDVOSBs) in Fiscal Year 2021.



