The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the launch of a new Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) preview map,https://preview-maps.certify.sba.gov/, which shows that hundreds of firms in newly released designated underserved areas will become eligible to apply for HUBZone certification, enabling them to compete for billions of dollars in federal contracts set aside for HUBZone-certified firms, to create jobs, and to improve the economy in their communities.

"By channeling a record $14 billion in federal purchases to HUBZone-certified small firms last year, the Biden-Harris Administration gave a critical financial boost to hundreds of entrepreneurs in economically disadvantaged rural and urban areas," said Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.



