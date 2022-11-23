Scales Lake road closed through Dec. 15 for timber harvest

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Grand Valley Ranger District in cooperation with Montrose Forest Products and the Grand Mesa Nordic Council, announce the temporary closure of National Forest System Road (NFSR) #118 – Scales Lake road.

The Scales Lake road is currently a haul route for the Kannah Creek Timber Sale. Logging operations began in mid-September and are planned to continue through Dec. 15. Trail grooming and cross-country skiing activities will be limited on NFSR #118 – Scales Lake road through Dec. 15. 



