Scales Lake road closed through Dec. 15 for timber harvest

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Grand Valley Ranger District in cooperation with Montrose Forest Products and the Grand Mesa Nordic Council, announce the temporary closure of National Forest System Road (NFSR) #118 – Scales Lake road.
The Scales Lake road is currently a haul route for the Kannah Creek Timber Sale. Logging operations began in mid-September and are planned to continue through Dec. 15. Trail grooming and cross-country skiing activities will be limited on NFSR #118 – Scales Lake road through Dec. 15.
The temporary use of NFSR #118 – Scales Lake as a timber haul route will end Dec. 15. No other cross-country ski trail closures will be implemented for this timber sale.
Montrose Forest Products was awarded the contract to harvest and haul the timber from the Kannah Creek Timber Sale in 2021. Scales Lake road is the main timber haul route for the timber sale and an important early season route for cross-country skiers due to its smooth terrain and abundant snow cover. Commercial timber harvest is conducted to increase tree age class and species diversity, improve wildlife habitat diversity, increase forest resiliency to insects and diseases and contribute to economics of local area communities.
The early snow on the Grand Mesa, coupled with GMNC’s offseason trail work, allowed for most of the trails at Skyway and Countyline to be packed and groomed earlier than usual.
As a result, the GMUG, Montrose Forest Products and the Nordic Council reached an agreement to extend the winter logging timeframe into mid-December.
Scales Lake road will be closed to skiers during this time to ensure public safety. This closure cuts off the normal ski route between Skyway and Countyline tail systems. GMNC groomed a short bypass route that allows cross-country ski access between the two areas via the Kannah Crossing trail. Cross-country skiers are advised to use this short bypass until the closure is lifted.
“The timber that is being harvested is to improve overall forest health, provide forest products to our local industries and limit the spread of spruce beetles on the Grand Mesa,” said Bill Edwards, Grand Valley District Ranger.
“We are all working together to accomplish a common goal of promoting healthy forests while continuing to provide recreational opportunities to the public.”
Visitors should pay attention to and obey all road traffic signs when traveling in or near this area. Please exercise extreme caution when traveling on roads used by logging trucks.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone