Scarecrow Festival returns this weekend

You can scare up a good time this weekend, when the Scarecrow Festival returns to the Montrose Botanic Gardens.
The free festival is from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and features displays of donated scarecrows throughout the gardens, along with a Story Walk, courtesy of Montrose Regional Library.
The Story Walk features large-sized pages from beloved books, in both English and Spanish.
Because of COVID-19, activities such as cider-pressing and crafts will not be available this year. The outdoor event can admit plenty of people at a time, however, because of the county’s variance and risk level as determined by the state. Attendees are asked to wear face masks and maintain social distance.
The Montrose Botanical Society and Montrose Woman’s Club are also collecting canned food to be donated to Sharing Ministries.
Scarecrow entries from organizations and clubs, families, friends, individuals and businesses, are being accepted for donation and can be set up at the gardens (with help from volunteers) until 6 p.m. Friday.
All scarecrows need to be self-supported and able to withstand wind, rain and heat. Props and display area decorations are allowed an encouraged, but no people, live animals, or fires are permitted as part of the display. Electricity availability is very limited, so plan on a display that does not require any.
The Montrose Botanical Society reserves the right to refuse display of any scarecrow that may be viewed as offensive, violent, distasteful or otherwise inappropriate for families and the general public.
Entries selected as “people’s choice” winners will be awarded 2020 Garden of Lights tickets and a token of recognition.
The scarecrows are donations to not only entertain young and old, but also as silent auction items to benefit the gardens. Bids close at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Winners are to pick up their scarecrows by 6 p.m. Sunday, or on Wednesday, Oct. 21, between 8 a.m. and noon, or 4 - 7 p.m.
The Montrose Botanic Gardens are located across the parking lot from the Montrose Pavilion at 1800 Pavilion Drive.
For more information, visit www.MontroseGardens.org or contact Lorraine Shide at 970-275-8902.
