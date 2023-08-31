Join The Forum on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 8 - 9 a.m. for a presentation by Montrose County School District.
School district leaders will discuss efforts to enhance school safety in Montrose, along with this year’s school Safety Team model that has established our district as a gold standard throughout Colorado.
• Learn about innovative strategies, community partnerships, threat and suicide prevention efforts, and other gains we’ve made that are helping us foster a safer learning environment.
• Gain valuable insights into the district's commitment to the well-being of our students and staff, the impact and response to student trauma, all while embracing the vibrant spirit of Montrose.
Don't miss this opportunity to engage with the pivotal discussion on ensuring a secure educational experience for the children and families of our community. Speakers will include MCSD's Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carrie Stephenson, Executive Director of Operations Jim Pavlich and Threat Assessment, Health and Safety Manager Megan Farley.
The Forum is free and meets at CMU Montrose, Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue. Please use the glass doors on Cascade Avenue to enter the building.
Upcoming
September 13, Tour of the new airport terminal (meet at the Montrose Regional Airport, not Cascade Hall)
