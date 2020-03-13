Montrose County School District closed down all of its schools, effective Friday, out of “an abundance of caution” surrounding coronavirus-19, or COVID-19. The closure is in effect until April 12, at which time, the district will re-evaluate the situation to determine whether school can resume.
“This decision was made in part out of an abundance of caution for our students, staff and community, as at this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montrose County,” a statement from the school district says. “This decision was made in collaboration with Montrose County Public Health, Montrose County Commissioners, Montrose County Sheriff, the City of Montrose and the Montrose Police Department to ensure that all of our community stays healthy and safe.”
The district said more information about the next steps would be made available March 17.
The district's website is www.mcsd.org. You can also visit montrosecounty.net/940/Public-Health for updated information.
