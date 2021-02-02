Search continues for 3 caught in avalanche

Search and rescue efforts continue for three of four people who were caught in an avalanche Monday between Silverton and Ophir.
According to preliminary information from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, a group skiing in the backcountry near “the Nose” (Middle Fork of Mineral Creek), triggered a large avalanche from a northeast-facing slope at about 11,500 feet.
Four people were caught, carried away and buried. The group located and recovered one person, who sustained minor injuries, but the other three remained unaccounted for Feb. 2, after search and rescue operations overnight.
These efforts were continuing at last report and the avalanche information center did not immediately have more information.
