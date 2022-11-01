Searchers scour Green Mountain area for missing GJ hunter

Calvin Prochnow

A massive search is underway in rural Montrose County for a Grand Junction elk hunter last seen Sunday, Oct. 30.

Calvin Prochnow, 70, was last seen at around 11 a.m. Sunday in the area of Green Mountain, on the north side of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, but not within national park bounds. He was hunting with a friend off C77 Road; they had reportedly driven about 8 to 9 miles into the area on a trail before parking. Prochnow and his friend decided to hunt parallel to one another and split off.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

