Searchers scour Green Mountain area for missing GJ hunter

A massive search is underway in rural Montrose County for a Grand Junction elk hunter last seen Sunday, Oct. 30.
Calvin Prochnow, 70, was last seen at around 11 a.m. Sunday in the area of Green Mountain, on the north side of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, but not within national park bounds. He was hunting with a friend off C77 Road; they had reportedly driven about 8 to 9 miles into the area on a trail before parking. Prochnow and his friend decided to hunt parallel to one another and split off.
For unknown reasons, Prochnow left his backpack and cell phone in their Jeep, which was not typical for him, Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
Prochnow never made it back to the vehicle. At about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies and sheriff’s posse members deployed to search.
Lillard said they discovered two other hunters who reported seeing Prochnow and speaking with him.
These hunters indicated Prochnow had seemed a little bit turned around as to where he was in relation to his vehicle, but did not appear to be in distress, and they attempted to point out the direction of where he said his Jeep might be.
The witnesses also told searchers where they had spotted Prochnow.
“We’ve been diligently searching for him,” Lillard said Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Lillard said that although Prochnow was dressed for hunting and was carrying a rifle, searchers are not sure what other gear he had with him. “As cold as it has been getting, that’s a major concern,” Lillard said.
“It’s a very large area, mostly piñon and cedar. It’s very rugged, rough terrain. We are very concerned about him. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family going through this.”
Lillard thanked the multiple agencies and organizations that have since pitched in with the search.
Deputies have been stationed where Prochnow was last seen and with the vehicle.
On Tuesday, Lillard brought in assistance from search and rescue teams in Delta and Gunnison counties to aid the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Posse. Colorado Parks and Wildlife also assisted, as did Devin Felix, a pilot from Olathe Spray Service, and CareFlight based in Parachute/Rifle.
Tuesday morning, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control sent air resources from Colorado Springs, including a thermal imager.
Prochnow is described as 5-feet-11, 200 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has seen him or who has information about him is asked to immediately call WestCO Dispatch at 970-249-9110. If an emergency is suspected, call 911.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
