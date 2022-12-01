Seasonal closures to protect wildlife begin

As the tough winter months return to Southwest Colorado, seasonal closures begin across some State Wildlife Areas in the region that the public must be aware of.
In the Durango and Gunnison areas, these closures began Dec. 1, while others in Montrose and Ouray counties start Jan. 1.
Closures are in effect for properties managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and partnering land agencies. Public access into those areas is prohibited during the closure period.
“These closures are implemented to protect vulnerable wildlife during the tough winter months when animals are pushed off higher-elevation habitat and when the quality of forage is not the greatest,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Adrian Archuleta.
“We know these seasonal closures work based on the data we collect. Animals are using these areas longer during critical periods, and it is important they are not responding to all the forms of recreation that put added pressure on them during this critical time.”
These specific areas close to public use each year to protect critical wintering ground for big game and other wildlife.
“State Wildlife Areas are acquired by CPW for the specific purpose of providing and protecting wildlife habitat,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Rachel Sralla. “This is a critical part of our agency mission, and it’s our local priority. As part of this obligation, human activity is restricted at certain times of the year.”
Seasonal trail closures are imperative for the sustainability of wildlife. As the human footprint continues to grow through the impacts of development, there are fewer areas for wildlife to seek sanctuary during the harsh winter months when forage is less abundant and lacking in nutritional value.
“When these animals are forced to move to avoid recreating humans, they unnecessarily burn calories they need to survive the winter, as they are largely living off their built up fat reserves from summer and fall,” Archuleta said. “They need every calorie they can get to survive the winter and give birth to healthy fawns and calves in the spring.
“Even if there is little to no snow on the ground in town or there are dry conditions through the winter, that doesn’t mean these animals aren't still trying to survive winter conditions.”
All closures are well marked with signs. Those in violation of the closures are subject to citation and fine. CPW officers write citations for those violating the closures every year.
“While we know these areas are popular with trail users, well-researched data shows it is also necessary to close them to human activity during the winter months for the sake of wildlife,” said CPW Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Steve McClung.
“There are plenty of other trails in our areas for people to recreate on during the winter months, and we ask the community to respect these closures and the wildlife that depend on these areas.
“As there continues to be more wants for recreational opportunities, the lands that are seasonally closed become that much more important for our wildlife, and that is something our communities need to consider.”
State Wildlife Area closures in the Gunnison Basin:
• Almont Triangle: Public access is prohibited Dec. 1 through April 30.
• Gunnison State Wildlife Area: Public access is prohibited Dec. 1 through April 30.
• Centennial State Wildlife Area: Public access is prohibited Dec. 1 through June 30.
• Miller Ranch State Wildlife Area: Public access is prohibited March 1 through June 30. Exception for youth hunts; call the Gunnison wildlife office for information at 970-641-7060.
• State Wildlife Area: Snowmobiles allowed only on the main roads – Rainbow Lake and Red Creek roads – through the wildlife area.
• Tomichi Creek State Wildlife Area: Open to fishing year around, closed to all public access other than fishing from the end of waterfowl season through June 30.
• On all public lands in the Gunnison Basin, collection of shed antlers is prohibited from Jan. 1 through April 30. Additionally, it is illegal to possess antlers or horns on public lands in Game Management Units 54, 55, 551, 66, 67 between legal sunset and 10 a.m. from May 1 through May 15.
For more information about closures, contact the Gunnison wildlife office; or for more information on other closures or restrictions on federal lands, please check with the Gunnison office of the U.S. Forest Service at 970-641-0471 or the Bureau of Land Management at 970-642-4940.
View the Colorado State Recreation Lands brochure online at https://cpw.state.co.us/Documents/RulesRegs/Brochure/lands.pdf
State Wildlife Area closures in Montrose and Ouray counties (as of Jan. 1, 2023):
• Cimarron State Wildlife Area: Public access is prohibited from Jan. 1 through June 30.
• Billy Creek State Wildlife Area: Public access is prohibited from Jan. 1 through April 30, except along the Uncompahgre River corridor from U.S. Highway 550 as posted.
• The Bureau of Land Management also values wildlife on its lands around the Montrose area. For more information on the BLM’s seasonal closures in parts of the Dry Creek Restoration Area, Ridgway Trails Recreation Area, Gunnison Gorge National Recreation Area, Jumbo Mountain Special Recreation Area, Burn Canyon Area and the Dominguez Escalante National Conservation area, go to go.usa.gov/xepSb.
Durango-area closures that started Dec. 1:
• Bodo State Wildlife Area: Public access is prohibited from Dec. 1 through April 15. The Smelter Mountain Trail is open for foot access only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dogs are prohibited. Small game hunting is allowed south of County Road 210.
• Perins Peak State Wildlife Area: Public access is prohibited from Dec. 1 through April 15. However, closures remain in effect through July 31 in areas east of La Plata County Road 208.
• Big Canyon and Sale Barn trailheads off U.S. Highway 160 are closed to all public use.
• South Rim trail, including portions of Sidewinder and Cowboy trails on BLM property accessed from Carbon Junction trail or Crites Connection.
• Grandview BLM trails accessed from Three Springs.
• Animas City Mountain upper loop trails.
• All upper trails as marked in the Twin Buttes open-space area.
For updated information on trail conditions around Durango, go to: https://www.durangotrails.org/trail-conditions/
John Livingston is a spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, based in Durango.