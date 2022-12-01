Seasonal closures to protect wildlife begin

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has begun seasonal closures of winter rangeland in Montrose County and other parts of the region. (Submitted photo/CPW)

As the tough winter months return to Southwest Colorado, seasonal closures begin across some State Wildlife Areas in the region that the public must be aware of.

In the Durango and Gunnison areas, these closures began Dec. 1, while others in Montrose and Ouray counties start Jan. 1.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?