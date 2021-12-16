Annual winter closures went into effect Dec. 1 on public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management in the Montrose area to reduce stress on wintering wildlife and prevent road damage. These seasonal closures remain in place to protect wildlife during times of the year when they are most vulnerable to disturbance.
Annual closures extend through parts of the Dry Creek Recreation Area, the Ridgeway Trails Recreation Area, the Gunnison Gorge National Recreation Area, the Jumbo Mountain Special Recreation Area, the Burn Canyon Area, and the Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area.
The closures have varied effects on non-motorized/non-mechanized recreation such as hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Maps, a complete list of areas affected by winter closures, and details on when areas reopen are available online at go.usa.gov/xepSb.
“Temporary closure of these areas is important for the health of wintering wildlife,” said BLM Uncompahgre Field Manager Suzanne Copping. “Winter conditions in southwest Colorado are severe at times and the public can help ensure wildlife populations remain healthy by respecting these temporary closures.”
When recreating on public lands in the winter, remember to observe wildlife from a distance and always keep pets under control. For additional information, call the BLM Uncompahgre Field Office at 970-240-5300 or visit us at the Montrose Public Lands Center, 2505 S. Townsend Ave. in Montrose.
