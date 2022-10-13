Seasonal fun, from pumpkins to hip-hop — and a haunted alley, too!

Compiled by Staff
Have your pumpkin yet?
The Montrose United Methodist Church’s pumpkin patch is open! Pick your pumpkin from the steps of the church (at 19 S. Park Ave.) between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday — Thursday, and pay in the church office. Small pumpkins are $5 ; medium are $8; large are $12 and extra-large are yours for $20.
The pumpkin patch is a fundraiser for youth mission trips, summer camp and retreats.
Test your sense of direction at DeVries corn maze
DeVries Fruit & Veggies, the Friend-ly Farm at Gunnison Road and U.S. 50 (between Montrose and Olathe), has opened an enormous, 35-acre corn maze. There’s also a straw bale maze with slide into a corn patch, plus the Great Pumpkin Patch open from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Can you find your way in the dark? Night mazes are open every Friday and Saturday, plus on Halloween, from 6 — 8 p.m. Horse drawn wagon rides are available Saturdays and Sundays. Info/admission: 970-323-6559.
(There will not be Punkin’ Chunkin’ at DeVries this year, but organizers hope to bring it back in 2023.)
It’s Scarecrow Festival time!
This is the weekend for the Botanic Gardens’ Scarecrow Festival! Stroll the gardens (behind the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive) and enjoy viewing scarecrows donated by creative community members. If you like what you see, you can submit a successful silent auction bid and take one home! You can also bid on other items, such as fall decor. Bidding closes at 1 p.m. Oct. 16.
There’s also a ton of family friendly activities planned, including a Parade of Garden Critters on Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 1 p.m. Kids, families, pets — dress up as fairies, gnomes, scarecrows and the like, participate in the parade and get a prize!
The Scarecrow Festival is open from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16. Admission is free.
Do you dare?
The Haunted Alley/Witches’ Night Out, Oct. 22, 6 — 11 p.m. in downtown Montrose.
Ready for spooky chills? Do you have the courage to walk down the Haunted Alley, into the unknown? Come to Witches’ Night Out, hosted by Darling Dames of Colorado, for the experience and also performances, vendors, face-painting, shopping, dining, decorations, food and music!
The hosts are also seeking the very best witch there is, offering cash prizes in the Witch Parade (8 p.m.) for first, second and third place.
The Haunted Alley is at 11 S. Uncompahgre Ave. and Main Street; admission is $10 per person (or buy four, get one free as a family deal). The Witches’ Night Out itself is free.
Halloween plus horses equals a good time!
Hallowheeny Bash at Dare to Dream, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Dare to Dream is a nonprofit equine-assisted learning center formed to help veterans, first responders and others with special needs through the healing power of horses. The event includes costume contest, pumpkin painting, games, hay wagon rides, music, food, horseshoe decorating and other fun activities — plus you can meet the horses and staff for a short, guided horse ride.
Dare to Dream is located at 9826 2150 Road in Austin (look for signs for parking). Info: 970-975-0933.
Party with the living dead
Night of the Living Dead Festival, Oct. 29, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park.
The hip-hop showcase is presented by Doughboy and Glasshouse Records, featuring vendors, food trucks, face-painting, bounce houses, pie-eating contest and a costume contest for kids, adults and couples.
Tickets are $15, https://tinyurl.com/livedeadmontrose
Note: The above events list is not intended to represent all events happening during the Halloween season. Anyone with a Halloween event can send information to editor@montrosepress.com for consideration as a calendar listing.