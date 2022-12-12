Volunteers and veterans turned out in force Saturday, Dec. 10, converging on Camelot Gardens to make wreaths to lay on the graves of veterans.
The turnout was the largest since wreath-laying began in Montrose five years ago, said John Boughton, American Legion Riders commander. The Riders coordinate the event with Camelot Gardens and are joined by volunteers from the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and other military, civic and church organizations.
This year included a large group of young missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who turned out for at least the second year in a row, adding to the speedy wrap-up of the assembly process.
Boughton said it previously took 12 volunteers at least 2.5 hours to complete the process; this year it took about a half-hour.
After the wreaths were ready, volunteers loaded them onto trucks, which then led the way to Grand View and Valley View cemeteries, where the greenery was placed with honors on veterans’ graves.
After placement at Valley View, volunteers stood in a circle and said out loud the name of each veteran being remembers and their stories, followed by a toast.
“It’s a way to honor those veterans for service to our country,” Boughton said. “We are appreciative for all they did and for all the citizens in this community who will never forget that sacrifice.”
