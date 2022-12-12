Volunteers and veterans turned out in force Saturday, Dec. 10, converging on Camelot Gardens to make wreaths to lay on the graves of veterans.

The turnout was the largest since wreath-laying began in Montrose five years ago, said John Boughton, American Legion Riders commander. The Riders coordinate the event with Camelot Gardens and are joined by volunteers from the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and other military, civic and church organizations.



