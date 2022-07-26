Purchase Access

Unbuckled drivers be warned. Starting July 25, the Colorado Department of Transportation, along with the Colorado State Patrol and 44 local law enforcement agencies will begin the summer seat belt enforcement period. The Click It or Ticket campaign will run through Aug. 5. A seat belt violation is a Class B traffic infraction and subject to a $65 fine.  

As of July 22, 118 people not wearing seat belts have been killed on Colorado roads. This is up from 113 people at this time last year. Colorado's seat belt use rate remains stagnant at 86.6% while the national average has increased to 90%. Seat belts reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash by 50%, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.  



