Second Chance Humane Society has hired Nicholas Gilman as its new executive director.
Gilman has worked in animal welfare for more than 37 years, doing everything from direct care of animals to being executive director, national disaster relief to cruelty investigation, consulting, and shelter design. He worked for three years for the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) and for seven years for the American Humane Association (AHA) where he served as Director of Animal Programs.
Gilman was a founding board member of the National Federation of Humane Societies and created Humane Logic, a business consulting firm focusing on animal welfare. Humane Logic helps non-profit humane organizations with strategic planning, leadership, board of director development, organizational review, and other disciplines specific to animal charities.
Gilman lives in Ridgway with his cat, Tree House, and has begun working with the board of directors and staff members to learn about Second Chance's programs and services.
"I am already so proud to be a member of this talented, hard-working team,” Gilman said. "My immediate focus will be on setting specific goals for the next nine months and working with the board of directors and staff to put together a strategic plan."
Gilman will replace Annie Guion, interim executive director, who will move into a consultative role.
