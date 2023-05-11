Second Chance Humane Society has hired Nicholas Gilman as its new executive director.

Gilman has worked in animal welfare for more than 37 years, doing everything from direct care of animals to being executive director, national disaster relief to cruelty investigation, consulting, and shelter design. He worked for three years for the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) and for seven years for the American Humane Association (AHA) where he served as Director of Animal Programs.



