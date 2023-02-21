Feral and/or free-roaming cats pose environmental challenges — but these can be addressed without harming the animals.
Instead, trap, neuter, return (TNR) is the preferred method, Second Chance Humane Society says. In order to address the numbers of unwanted cats at the front end, the nonprofit has set a lofty goal: sterilize 1,000 cats this year, in partnership with TNR groups.
“We want to provide both financial assistance for pet owners who can’t afford to spay or neuter, and support some of our locals who are managing colonies of feral cats,” Second Chance Interim Director Annie Guion said Monday, a few days after Second Chance announced a fundraising push in support of those efforts.
Sterilizing cats, both owned and not, cuts down on the number of animals needing more homes than exist for them. Second Chance hopes to raise $40,000, based on the “middle ground” spay/neuter rate of $40, which would cover 1,000 felines.
Although some locations address feral colonies through euthanasia, Guion said that’s ineffective compared with TNR.
“There has been a lot of research on the TNR approach and it’s proven the most effective and humane way to manage colony populations. The data suggest that if you trap cats and euthanize them, you just create a vacuum more cats come into, but if you TNR those cats, the population will shrink and stabilize,” she said.
The National Feline Research Council cites peer-reviewed studies from a North Carolina TNR program that showed a 36% average reduction in six colonies over its first two years, while the numbers in three unsterilized colonies increased by 47% during the same period. Additional reductions were seen among the sterilized colonies over four- and seven-year followups.
The council also cited a University of Central Florida TNR program that led to a 66% drop in colony population and, over the next 17 years, a reduction to 10 cats.
“As is often the case with TNR programs, adoption played a key role, with 92 of the 204 cats recorded on campus being adopted through the program,” the council website states. The council further cited information showing a reduction in the intake of cats at shelters in a Florida county, including of kittens.
Guion also pointed to a Massachusetts town that she said had more than 300 free-roaming cats before TNR was implemented, stabilizing that population at an estimated five or six cats.
“Those free-roaming cats are hanging out, controlling rodent populations, and because they’re fixed, they’re not roaming, they’re not spraying, not looking to mate. They’re not friendly, but they’re also not creating problems in the community,” she said.
“We would really like the communities, and especially town officials, to educate themselves around the issue. We are aware of some towns talking about trapping and euthanizing cats, but the data have shown that just doesn’t work and it will upset the community.”
Excessive cat population numbers begin with behavior by people who for whatever reason do not sterilize their pets, and/or do not keep them indoors, as well as those who sometimes abandon their cats instead of rehoming them.
This is part of why Second Chance also offers its spay/neuter services — as well as medical and food programs to help people to be able to keep their cats. Second Chance also houses cats for adoption.
Guion noted the average reclaim rate for missing cats is about 2%. “(Most) people just don’t look for cats when they go missing. A lot of people don’t. There’s a whole bunch of fronts to move on to decrease the population of stray cats,” she said.
Second Chance works with TNR groups including Snip and Tip and Cat Crusaders.
The fundraiser recent launched Feb. 14 and ends March 5, with a $5,000 match in place and the possibility of more in the coming weeks. People can donate directly at https://givebutter.com/3G6XBO.
Second Chance is based in Ridgway, where it has served San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties since 1994. Its animal resource center includes a veterinary clinic to provide lower-cast care for cats and dogs, including spay/neuter, dental, vaccinations, end-of-life care, X-ray, blood work, diagnostics and microchipping.
The funds raised will increase the capacity of the program to be able to perform more spay/neuter surgeries.
For more information about Second Chance, its services and available pets, visit adoptmountainpets.org