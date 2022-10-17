Second Chance Humane Society director steps down

Kelly Goodin has been the executive director of Second Chance Humane Society for 17-plus years. (Courtesy photo)

The Board of Directors of Second Chance Humane Society recently announced that Kelly Goodin will be stepping down as executive director, effective Dec. 9.

Goodin, the organization's first executive director, has been in the position for over 17 years, according to a news release.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?