Second Chance Humane Society director steps down

The Board of Directors of Second Chance Humane Society recently announced that Kelly Goodin will be stepping down as executive director, effective Dec. 9.
Goodin, the organization's first executive director, has been in the position for over 17 years, according to a news release.
“Second Chance has been my heart’s work for a long time,” Goodin said. “This decision was not sudden or without internal struggle. Knowing the organization is healthy, we have an incredibly dedicated and hardworking staff and volunteers, and a committed strong leadership team at the staff and board level, ultimately allowed this choice to feel right and know I was leaving the organization in capable hands.”
During Goodin’s tenure, the organization grew from operating out of a dilapidated old house in Ridgway to the 52-acre Angel Ridge Ranch property that provided space for an animal shelter, community outreach programming and veterinary services.
A successful 2014 capital campaign resulted in the completion of Smitty’s Dog Den on the property, followed by a community building for canine training classes and, ultimately, the transformation of the barn into an affordable veterinary services program for the organization’s tri-county service region.
Second Chance has not only found families for thousands of pets but also works to help keep pets with their families. Thrift shop operations also have grown, with the addition of the Donation Center and Paws for Art Gallery to the Ridgway location and a second thrift shop in Telluride.
“We are eternally grateful for Kelly’s dedication over all these years to ensuring the wellbeing of homeless animals in our region,” board chair Ashley Bradley said. “Kelly’s belief that pets and people live better together is the foundation of how Second Chance operates every day. We look forward to continuing this critical work with new leadership that will ensure that those beings who love us unconditionally are always looked out for. The board is deeply grateful for everything Kelly has done and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.”
The Board of Directors looks forward to a deliberative process to find Second Chance’s next executive director, according to the release. The challenges facing all organizations in the tri-county area have been well documented, and the board is using this opportunity to evaluate its strategy and hire a leader specifically suited to execute on a vision for the next decade.
“We want to take our time and do this right, with the stated goal of finding a new executive director who will hopefully have as long and successful a tenure as Kelly did,” Bradley said.
In the meantime, the board announced that it has hired Annie Guion to be the interim executive director. Guion has over 13 years of experience as the former executive director of Windham County Humane Society in Vermont, having recently retired and transitioned the position to a new leader. Guion will immediately begin working remotely with Goodin and the board to ensure a smooth transition, and she and her partner will be moving to Ridgway after Thanksgiving to formally step into the interim role.
"I am honored to have been chosen to assist Second Chance Humane Society in this exciting time of transition,” Guillon said.
“Working with the team to envision the future and find the right match for their next executive director is my favorite kind of challenge. I am impressed with all that Second Chance has accomplished in just 28 years and grateful to be part of the story of what comes next.”
Bradley added, “Annie is going to be a huge asset as an interim executive director. Her attitude of embracing change and a challenge is just what we need during this transition. Our staff will benefit from Annie’s capacity to continue the organization’s focus on compassionate leadership with an emphasis on listening, humor and the ability to motivate and inspire others.”
