Second Chance Humane Society launches fundraiser to expand medical program

Second Chance Humane Society in Ridgway announces the launching of a fundraiser to expand its Community Medical Services program.
Second Chance has secured a matching grant, available if $20,000 can be raised from supporters. Its veterinary clinic, opened in 2020, serves the tri-county region by providing low-cost veterinary care for dogs and cats.
The goal for Second Chance’s Community Medical Services is to keep pets and people together, living healthier and happier lives. The cost of veterinary care can often be a barrier for low-income families who need their pets as part of their lives as much as anyone.
Last year Second Chance served 761 pets and 342 families, and the demand is only growing. Meeting this need is why this funding campaign is so important.
Currently, the program services include spay/neuter, dental, vaccinations, end of life care, blood work and diagnostics, and microchipping. Recently, an X-ray machine, ultrasound equipment, exam tables, and other needed equipment were donated by Allison Branson, DVM, upon closing the Telluride Veterinary Clinic. This generous donation will allow Second Chance to significantly expand their scope of services, for shelter pets as well as community pets.
Subsequently, a volunteer and supporter of Second Chance’s medical program stepped up to cover the $10,000 expense for a certified X-ray room within the clinic, and necessary electrical upgrades. That project is underway.
Furthermore, being witness to space and workflow challenges of the clinic, the volunteer offered the $20,000 matching funding challenge. These funds will significantly increase the capacity of the medical program through facility upgrades and increased operational funds.
The facility upgrades involve finishing existing space within the current building (a barn that the organization partially renovated in 2014 to serve as the shelter clinic).
The project will result in separate exam and surgical areas while creating a safer and more efficient workflow for staff and public. It will double the capacity of the clinic without needing to construct an addition to the building. The resulting increased capacity will trigger additional operational expenses, such as hiring a part-time veterinary technician; the funding campaign addresses those needs as well.
Second Chance’s veterinarian, Shari DePauw, has been leading the growth of the medical program for the past year.
“Having this type of grassroots community support to expand our program is so exciting,” she said. “It confirms the importance of what we are providing our community members, which I get to see on the faces of people able to afford medical care for their pets for the first time, it is real.”
Completing the campaign’s $20,000 goal within the two-week time frame is a challenge but DePauw added, “Although the timing generates urgency, if we succeed, the project can be completed much sooner and more pets can receive services.”
Donations for this matching challenge can be made directly online at adoptmountainpets.org/donate or through Second Chance’s online fundraising campaign at https://givebutter.com/P1GQNI. Second Chance is also seeking volunteers to help with interior painting or other general labor projects and can be contacted at 970-626-2273.