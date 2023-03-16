Second Chance Thrift Shop in Telluride will be closed starting March 27, and re-opening Memorial Day weekend.

The closure will allow for deep cleaning, painting, and a refocusing of the shop to better reflect the mission of Second Chance Humane Society, to better serve the community, and to optimize funds raised to help pets and people in need.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?