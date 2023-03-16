Second Chance Thrift Shop in Telluride will be closed starting March 27, and re-opening Memorial Day weekend.
The closure will allow for deep cleaning, painting, and a refocusing of the shop to better reflect the mission of Second Chance Humane Society, to better serve the community, and to optimize funds raised to help pets and people in need.
Upon completion, the store will be restocked with gently used men's and women's clothing, sporting equipment, art, jewelry and furniture. There will be additional space for adoption events, vaccine clinics, and fundraising functions. Other ideas are being explored and more information will be shared closer to the reopening weekend.
Donation of goods and clothing from local residents makes the model work and allows Second Chance to raise valuable funds to support the organization’s services: taking in stray, abandoned, and surrendered animals, providing affordable veterinary care and spay/neuter services, transporting adoptable animals from shelters where they face euthanasia due to time or space issues, a pet food pantry and more.
A grand reopening is planned for Memorial Day weekend with pet adoptions, food and swag.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone