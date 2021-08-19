The Delta County Health Department confirmed a second case of West Nile virus this week, that of a female in her 60s from the Delta region of the county.
Delta County has also been identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a hotspot for West Nile virus activity nationally.
As of Aug. 19, there have been two positive mosquito “pools” identified in north Delta region of the county. A mosquito pool is a sample of up to 60 mosquitos from a trap in the Delta County Mosquito Control District that has been submitted to the state laboratory for testing. Mosquito pools are not currently being collected from the Surface Creek area.
The public is encouraged to take preventative measures against the virus, particularly when outdoors.
• Drain standing water on property.
• Dusk and Dawn- avoid being outdoors at this time when mosquito activity is high.
• DEET, Picaridin, and oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective ingredients in bug repellent.
• Dress in long sleeves and pants during dusk and dawn and in areas where mosquitoes are active and open windows tightly screened.
August through September is when most human cases of West Nile virus have historically been reported in Delta County and in Colorado. Residents should also remember that the Delta variant for COVID-19 is currently increasing in the community and some symptoms (i.e. fever, headache) appear similar to West Nile virus.
Most people bitten by a West Nile virus-infected mosquito show no symptoms of illness; however, some people may develop symptoms three to 15 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.
About 1-in-5 infected persons will have mild illness with fever, and about 1-in-150 infected people will become severely ill. Physicians are urged to test patients for the West Nile virus if they show signs of fever, altered mental status, suspected meningitis or encephalitis, or sudden painless paralysis in the absence of stroke, in the summer months.
