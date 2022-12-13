With the holiday charitable giving season now underway, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is reminding Coloradans who plan to give to make sure they are doing so wisely.

“Coloradans have shown time and again that they support organizations doing important work to make our state an even better place to live,” Griswold said in a news release. “This generosity is so inspiring, and it’s important that Coloradans have the tools to make smart giving decisions.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?