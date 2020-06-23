Secretary of state urges voters to drop ballots off

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold encourages Coloradans to return their statewide primary ballot by drop box rather than through the mail.
In Colorado, ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day (June 30) to be counted. Ballots mailed after today may not arrive by the June 30 Election Day deadline. Voters are encouraged to drop their ballot off at the nearest 24-hour drop box to help ensure they are received in time to be counted.
In Montrose, the drop box is located at 320 S. First St., just in front of the historic Montrose County courthouse steps. The voter service polling center, where in-person voting may be done, is inside the courthouse, upstairs. Please wear a mask when inside the building.
Monday marked the start of early, in-person voting at this and other voter service polling centers.
Voters are encouraged to submit the ballot they received by drop box if possible to limit the spread of COVID-19. However, in-person voting is still available for those who must register to vote or cast their vote in person.
To make voting as safe as possible, the Colorado Secretary of State’s office has funded and helped counties secure personal protective equipment (PPE). The Secretary of State’s Office also worked with the governor’s office and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in issuing emergency election rules and guidance for county elections officials for conducting elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to make sure Coloradans have the information they need to cast a ballot in our June 30 Statewide Primary and feel safe doing so,” said Griswold.
“To avoid the possibility that a ballot is not received in time to be counted, I encourage all voters to drop their ballot off at a ballot drop box. In-person voting also begins today for those who need that option. We have worked to make voting in-person as safe as possible for both voters and election personnel.”
Find more drop boxes here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.