With the Coordinated Election underway, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is reminding voters to be aware of election disinformation and make sure to get election information from trusted sources.
“While Coloradans are making their voices heard, it’s important to ensure they get accurate election information,” said Griswold. “Coloradans can contact their county clerks, the Secretary of State, or visit GoVoteColorado.gov for accurate election information.”
For information on voter registration, drop boxes, and Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs), voters can go to www.GoVoteColorado.gov. There are 405 drop boxes and 147 VSPCs available statewide for Colorado voters.
The nearest drop box for Montrose voters is at 320 S. First St., the historic county courthouse. It is located outside at the base of the stairs. The voter service and polling center is upstairs inside the building, where people can vote in person, or also deliver their ballots during open hours.
When polls close at 7 p.m. Nov. 2, counties will begin uploading results to the state’s centralized Election Night Reporting system. Those results are then posted on the Colorado Secretary of State’s website, including on www.GoVoteColorado.gov. Counties may post results to their websites, but are not required to do so. Note that if a court extends polling hours in any county, results will not be posted by the Secretary of State’s Office until polls are closed in every county.
Voted ballots must be received by county election officials by 7 p.m. Nov. 2 or they cannot be counted. It is now considered too late to mail back a ballot.
For more information on how to counter election disinformation, visit the Colorado Department of State’s Election Integrity and Security resource center, which can be found at https://www.sos.state.co.us/
