A semi-truck driver died Friday afternoon, when his rig crashed on south U.S. 550 between Montrose and Ridgway, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed.

The 58-year-old man had not been publicly identified as of Friday night.

CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler did not immediately have information available about what might have caused the crash, which led to road closure near the Pa-co-chu-puk entrance to Ridgway State Park.

No other vehicle appears to have been involved in the crash and the driver was the truck’s sole occupant.

The incident remains under investigation.

Tags

Load comments