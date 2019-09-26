More can be done to protect students — including by taking a harder look at the school buses that carry many to and from school, state Sen. Don Coram said.
Coram, R-Montrose, was last week named Man of the Year by Child Safety Network for his work in enhancing child safety.
The Parkland, Florida school massacre of 2017 got Coram thinking, he said Wednesday: “What is basically a softer target than a school, and that is the bus itself.”
Coram subsequently carried legislation in 2018 to provide grant funding through which school districts could obtain specialized radio equipment that establish direct communication with emergency dispatch centers.
He also got in touch with the California-based Child Safety Network and worked with the organization on strategies for hardening buses against potential threats.
“We will have a piece of legislation this year that addresses school bus safety,” he said.
Among its provisions, the legislation to be introduced would put onto buses communications systems similar to those an airliner would have, a high tech system that can track the bus’ location through GPS and record such data as travel speeds.
“It knows a lot of things about the bus,” Coram said — and parents would be able to download a phone app enabling them to see when and where their children got onto and off of a bus.
The legislation as envisioned also creates a more comprehensive background check system for drivers and establishes additional training programs.
The technology could also help during accidents, Coram said, recounting his conversation with a state trooper who had responded to a crash during which a bus carrying several students rolled down a hill.
“He said the biggest problem was trying to figure out who was on the bus,” Coram said.
Coram’s state-level efforts are on track with congressional action. U.S. Reps. Scott Tipton, R-Cortez, and Tom Malinowski, D-New Jersey, recently introduced a resolution to designate September as National School Bus Safety and Security Month.
“Drivers in rural areas like Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District find themselves driving great distances facing inclement weather, wildlife and other hazards that make driving difficult, yet they work tirelessly to ensure safe transportation of our children,” Tipton said in a statement from his office, announcing the resolution.
“I am excited to bring attention to this important cause and show my utmost appreciation for school bus drivers across the country for their hard work.”
Coram has carried other bills applicable to youth safety, among them, last year’s Senate Bill 158. The bill established the previously referenced grant program for two-way radios and supporting software, for direct communication between schools and emergency agencies like police and fire. The radios function as a patch-through dispatch, allowing schools to communicate directly with emergency dispatch during an emergency, instead of having to rely on phones or indirect communication.
Of 12 grants awarded last year, five came to the Western Slope, including to Montrose, Norwood, Cortez, Durango and Archuleta County. (Montrose High School was already equipped with a SchoolSAFE device, a web-enabled, two-way radio product, which came about through funding from local agencies.)
Coram said receiving the Child Safety Network award was flattering, but student safety is what’s important.
“It’s really nice to be acknowledged, especially nationwide, but the fact is, we don’t do it for the accolades. We do it for what we think is right. This meets the definition of what is the right thing to do,” he said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
