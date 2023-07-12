Senior CommUnity Care CO PACE medical director retires

Dr. Douglas Speedie

Senior CommUnity Care of Colorado (SCCCO) PACE announces the retirement of Dr. Douglas Speedie, medical director, after six years of exemplary service.

Throughout his career, Speedie has been an invaluable asset to Senior CommUnity Care PACE and Delta County, leaving an indelible mark on the healthcare landscape of the community, SCCCO PACE said, calling his contributions instrumental to the organization and the care of PACE participants.



