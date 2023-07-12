Senior CommUnity Care CO PACE medical director retires

Senior CommUnity Care of Colorado (SCCCO) PACE announces the retirement of Dr. Douglas Speedie, medical director, after six years of exemplary service.
Throughout his career, Speedie has been an invaluable asset to Senior CommUnity Care PACE and Delta County, leaving an indelible mark on the healthcare landscape of the community, SCCCO PACE said, calling his contributions instrumental to the organization and the care of PACE participants.
Under Speedie’s tenure, Senior CommUnity Care PACE has seen remarkable growth and had the opportunity to provide care and services to numerous older adults in Montrose and Delta counties needed to support them to remain living safely in their homes.
Speedie has been an excellent provider, teacher, champion for the highest standards of care, and has fostered collaboration among the PACE team and community healthcare professionals. PACE also thanked Speedie for his dedication, commitment, and leadership through unprecedented times.
SCCCO PACE will host an open house in his honor from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. July 20, at the organization's day center, located at 11485 Colorado 65, Eckert. The event will provide an opportunity for colleagues, staff, friends, and community members to join together and express their appreciation for his contributions.
“On behalf of SCCCO and Volunteers of America National Services, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Dr. Speedie and wish him a well-deserved retirement filled with joy, relaxation, and fulfillment," said SCCCO Executive Director Keith Howell.
"I am greatly appreciative for his years of service to the organization and care for the individuals we serve.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone