Servpro lends a helping hand to The Dolphin House during the pandemic

There’s more than one way to help the nonprofit that helps the child victims of abuse.
Servpro of Montrose/Telluride has helped The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center by providing weekly, free fogging and disinfecting services, since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March.
“We know how much The Dolphin House of Montrose does for our community, so we want to give back to them as much as we can. It’s the least we can do,” Servpro of Montrose/Telluride’s owner, Tom Miller said, in a written statement.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, Servpro of Montrose/Telluride has helped The Dolphin House maintain a sanitary environment for clients, staff and community partners, including law enforcement and child welfare personnel,” the center’s executive director Michelle Gottlieb said.
“Servpro of Montrose/Telluride has provided this service as a courtesy, which allowed The Dolphin House to use funds that would have been utilized in sanitation for the services that most directly impact survivors and their families.”
Dolphin House board member Debbie Patterson also thanked Servpro.
“They’ve donated a lot of services to The Dolphin House. They are amazing people,” she said.
The Dolphin House serves child victims of sexual assault, physical abuse and domestic violence, as well as their non-offending family members throughout the six-county 7th Judicial District. It provides a safe, child-friendly environment for forensic interviews and medical exams.
Through the multi-discipline team of law enforcement agencies, Social Services, medical providers, counselors and prosecutors, the center is able to offer one-stop services to children, who can be re-traumatized by having to repeatedly tell their story to multiple parties.
The Dolphin House also works to connect families with other resources.
Like all nonprofits, the advocacy center operates on a narrow margin, made all the thinner by COVID-19.
In-kind donations like the ones Servpro of Montrose/Telluride are making are welcome, as are cash donations.
Visit montrose-child-advocacy.org or call 970-240-8655 for more information about in-kind services, donations of paper products, supplies, funds, or volunteering. You can also become a Friend of The Dolphin House, by signing up to make a recurrent, monthly donation.
Or, sign up for the 10th annual Owen Reak Golf Tournament, set for July 18 at The Bridges of Montrose. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Social distancing and hygiene practices will be in place.
The event raises money to support The Dolphin House’s efforts to combat child abuse, and is named in memory of a toddler who was fatally abused in 2012.
The Dolphin House is located at 735 S. First St. in Montrose.
