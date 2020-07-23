The Greater Colorado Venture Fund, in partnership with the Colorado Outdoors Pearl Fund, announced the investment finalists for the Greater Colorado Pitch Series Finals Broadcast, set to air on Thursday, July 30 from noon to 2 p.m. The finalists will deliver a four-minute pitch during the broadcast.
Seven finalists were selected from more than 100 applications. Those finalists are:
• CyberPrivacy, Pueblo — cybersecurity for smart homes
• Glade Optics, Breckenridge - premium goggles and helmets for recreational skiers and snowboarders.
• Hackernoon, Edwards - an open & international community of twelve thousand contributing writers and four million readers.
• Nomad Reservations, Buffalo, WY (as of right now) - management software and booking engine to help campgrounds save time and boost occupancy.
• Product Movement Co., Grand Junction - top 250 third party Amazon reseller
• QuikR Stuff, Grand Junction - proven, modular, lightweight yet heavy-duty, aluminum bike racks.
• TankMatez, Pueblo - high-quality, functional aquatic products for commercial and consumer aquarium and high-end reef industries.
From the applications, an assortment of industries were represented, including food, software, technical infrastructure, outdoor recreation, and e-commerce.
At least $250,000 will be invested into the select finalists. Additionally, Colorado Outdoors Pearl Fund, an opportunity zone fund by Colorado Outdoors, will announce a $25,000 investment, and over $10,000 in in-kind awards from Michael Best, Ascent CFO, and Exponential Impact.
To register and watch the free event, visit eventbrite.com and search Greater Colorado Pitch Series.
