The Montrose County School District (MCSD) COVID-19 Response Team (CRT) received confirmation that several staff members and students tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, Nov. 23. MCSD has worked with Montrose County Public Health (MCPH) to contact trace any staff and students with whom the individuals had prolonged close contact.
As a result of multiple different exposures, the CRT determined that:
Ten Montrose High School (MHS) staff members and 21 MHS students need to seek testing and quarantine through Monday, November 30th.
Five Columbine Middle School (CMS) staff members and 67 CMS students need to seek testing and quarantine through Wednesday, December 2nd.
One Centennial Middle School (CtMS) staff member and 30 CtMS students need to seek testing and quarantine through Wednesday, December 2nd.
One Peak Virtual Academy (PEAK) staff member and three PEAK students need to seek testing and quarantine through Tuesday, December 1st.
Three Pomona Elementary School (PES) staff members and sixteen PES students need to extend their original quarantine date from last week and seek additional testing due to a later exposure; two new PES staff members and 27 new PES students need to seek testing and quarantine through Wednesday, December 2nd.
One Northside Elementary School (NES) staff member and 18 students need to seek testing and quarantine through Saturday, November 28th.
Montrose County School District has contacted all individuals affected, prior to public notification, and no other students or staff cohorts are affected at this time.
At this time, MCSD still plans to resume in-person instruction on November 30th at the conclusion of Thanksgiving Break. The CRT will process additional COVID cases at the conclusion of this week, and we plan to notify the community of any additional quarantines or the potential need to transition to remote learning at any sites as soon as possible.
Families must take all the necessary COVID precautions over this holiday week; failure to do so will seriously jeopardize our ability to maintain in-person school operations during the pandemic. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, stay home if you are sick, and recognize the rising rate of viral transmission in Montrose County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.