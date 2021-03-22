Severe injury reported in multi-car pileup

Vehicles stack up along North Townsend Avenue after being involved in a crash Monday afternoon near LaSalle Road. Three people were taken to the hospital and at least one of them reportedly sustained severe injury. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)

Three people were taken to the hospital, one with severe injuries, after a chain-reaction crash wrecked at least three vehicles Monday afternoon.

The multi-vehicle crash slowed traffic at North Townsend Avenue and LaSalle Road for a few hours Monday. At the time, motorists were urged to avoid the area.

“It was a pretty severe rear-end collision that ended up causing the individual who caused the collision forcing the pickup in front of them to the vehicle in front of (the pickup),” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.

The initial contact vehicle then veered off into a ditch, he said.

Information on any citations was pending.

