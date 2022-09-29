Sharing Ministries feeds the hungry — but is itself hungry for donated food and volunteers.
On Thursday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Colorado State Patrol stepped up to feed that need.
About two dozen local church members, with troopers and administrative staff from the local 5C Troop of the CSP, plus regular Sharing Ministries volunteers, provided the strong backs and nimble hands needed to unload a truck packed with donated food the LDS church sent down from the Salt Lake area.
“Part of the state patrol is just really helping our community and there was a need here today. We were available, so we wanted to come out and help,” CSP Sgt. Angie DeGuell said, as she and her son Sean Dailey sorted boxes of macaroni and cheese with the others who turned out to help.
“I wanted to come out and help with the community,” said Kelly Bass, a CSP administrative assistant and car seat technician, as she worked side by side with DeGuell and the church members.
The LDS church’s local members knew the truck was coming and that help was needed, member Daren Boyd said. “We let everybody know that could do it to come help unload it. There’s a lot of people that do come and do it regularly. This is my first time. I’m starting to see where it makes sense,” he said of the unloading, sorting and stocking process.
In all, Sharing Ministries received 35,844 pounds of food from the semi truck, which will now be on the shelves for clients and the dozens of nonprofits to which the charity also provides foodstuffs.
Sharing Ministries Executive Director Oneda Doyal said the church had decided to donate another truckload of food after having sent down a semi when the nonprofit was grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It helped so many people and so many organizations in all of our five-county area and so they have decided to do it again. We are very appreciative,” Doyal said.
The large-scale food donation followed on the heels of a Wednesday cash donation from Charter Communications (Spectrum) and the Dinner on Main fundraiser from last Saturday.
Thursday happened to be a day that Sharing Ministries was a little short of volunteers, so the church members and CSP crew showing up was a tremendous help, Doyal said. “We’re very excited. It will be a busy, long day, but it’s going to be a fun day. Then we can’t wait to start giving it out and distributing it.”
Spending time at Sharing Ministries Food Bank gives law enforcement a critical perspective, CSP Sgt. Chad Dunlap said, as Trooper Jeremy Railsford and communication center dispatcher Mona Benedict worked sorting bags prior to the truck’s arrival.
“Community is very important to law enforcement. oftentimes, we see people at a low in their life for whatever circumstance. It’s a good way for law enforcement to give back to the community,” Dunlap said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.