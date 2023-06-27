More people have been coming through the doors of Shepherd’s Hand, seeking food and other services the downtown charity provides.
To keep up with the demand, Shepherd’s Hand needs volunteers whose circumstances are flexible enough to come cover shifts and perform tasks, sometimes on short notice, as many core volunteers take vacation or encounter other reasons that take them away.
“We have a really good schedule for scheduled volunteers. The biggest issue we’re running into is that a lot of our volunteers are retired folks,” Shepherd’s Hand’s Kerry Franks said. “They take vacations during the summer. “To have those last minute people we can call … those are the folks that we’re really struggling to find.”
Volunteers can help prepare and serve the hot breakfast and lunch that Shepherd’s Hand offers anyone who is hungry. They can also help with operational tasks, like check-in, clean-up, and on the days food is distributed from the pantry. (The pantry is an array of shelves, well-stocked with food, that people can select from directly. Again, the only requirement for food is that the recipient be hungry; factors such as income, age, or immigration status are not relevant to how founder Garey Martinez operates food distribution).
Tuesday, Franks and longtime volunteer John Brown bustled about the place, as Franks’ stepdaughter Haylee Brickey and others busily prepared trays of food for the arriving lunch crowd. In the kitchen, Jennifer White prepared chicken chow mein.
“We are a ministry of opportunity. Our kitchen is a kitchen of opportunity,” Brown later said. “Whatever we have made available to us, that is what we’re going to have for lunch, for our meals.”
Other volunteer opportunities could include monitoring tasks, Franks said.
“Our numbers have grown. A lot. They’ve pretty much doubled,” she said. Just on Monday, shared Brown, Shepherd’s Hand served about 180 people, including the roughly 55 who receive a delivered meal through a separate Region 10 program for older adults.
The increase has come in just the past few weeks and although Franks has heard various possible reasons why, it’s nothing she can put a finger on. Shepherd’s Hand was already preparing for an increase in clients after the federal Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits reverted to pre-pandemic levels in March; many recipients saw a significant drop in SNAP (formerly food stamps).
“Our numbers have really, really grown,” Franks said. “It’s trying to work out where we need people, what kind of people we need to fill those areas.”
A social media appeal from Brown generated interested comments, he said, and as of Tuesday, a call or two to Franks.
Brown helps with just about any task as Martinez’s go-to assistant, performing everything from maintenance to janitorial work. He assists with collecting the charity’s weekly food allocation from Food Bank of the Rockies, where Shepherd’s Hand can get food for mere pennies on the dollar. For this reason, cash donations toward food are more effective than direct food donations — although food donations remain welcome.
Brown reached into a freezer at Shepherd’s Hand and pulled out a roast to illustrate the point. The grocery store price? About $35. The purchase price for Shepherd’s Hand? Less than a dollar.
Shepherd’s Hand formerly provided food boxes out of the basement of a local church; the space constraints affected what food the charity could have on hand and hence, selection was more limited for recipients. Since moving into its location on South Second Street a few years ago, Shepherd’s Hand has much more room for stock, including in 13 cold storage freezers.
“We still regulate the quantities of food but we let you choose” from the shelves, Brown said. “ … Our main focus is the kitchen and then anything else is for the distribution process.”
The pantry also includes things such as personal hygiene items and diapers.
Shepherd’s Hand also has a washer and dryer, showers, clothing and day-use lockers, plus space for other entities that work with the same population to offer their own services.
Zoning precludes guests from staying overnight. Instead, during winter months, an emergency overnight shelter is offered through Montrose Lighthouse north of town. Shepherd’s Hand, Montrose Jail Ministries and other charities hand out sleeping bags and tents year round — and could always do with donations of those. Tuesday, a person seeking a bag and tent had to be turned away, because Shepherd’s Hand didn’t have any to give.
“Our primary funding is out of contributions. We still need daily contributions for us to run things,” Brown said.
• To inquire about volunteer needs and opportunities, call Franks at 970-417-9473 or Brown at 970-318-0210. Ideally, volunteers would be available between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. to help with the kitchen, dining area, front end and cleaning.
• Shepherd’s Hand Center is located at 502 S. Second St. and is open Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
• Breakfast is Monday - Friday, 8 - 9 a.m. Lunch is Monday - Friday, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
• Food box distribution is Monday and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. - noon. No income requirements. Also open-shelf selection available.
Further information: shepherdshandmontrose.org.