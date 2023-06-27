More people have been coming through the doors of Shepherd’s Hand, seeking food and other services the downtown charity provides.

To keep up with the demand, Shepherd’s Hand needs volunteers whose circumstances are flexible enough to come cover shifts and perform tasks, sometimes on short notice, as many core volunteers take vacation or encounter other reasons that take them away.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

