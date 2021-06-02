Shepherd's Hand unveiling new center Saturday; public welcome to open house

The community is invited to see the Shepherd’s Hand new community center this weekend.
From 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Shepherd’s Hand will host the public at 505 S. Second St., offering light refreshments, facility tours and information about its mission.
“Shepherd’s Hand is no longer homeless. We have a home,” Garey Martinez, the charity’s founder, said. “The whole community is invited. Everyone is welcome.”
Shepherd’s Hand serves hot meals for breakfast and lunch five days a week; distributes food boxes (the only eligibility requirement is being hungry); offers showers, laundry, wall lockers for storage, clothing, access to the internet and phone service, plus individualized counseling for resource referrals to those who are struggling.
Shepherd’s Hand had been searching for a permanent location for a few years; previously, its food trailer was parked at the United Methodist Church and Martinez distributed food boxes from Cedar Creek Church various days of the week.
Leasing the South Second Street location not only gives Shepherd’s Hand a permanent place to park its certified food trailer (from which hot meals are catered), and for its other services, but also enables it to help other nonprofits that might serve similarly situated clientele. So far, Integrated Insight Therapy, The Center for Independence and a Front Range-based clinic that works with people suffering from substance abuse disorder are setting up offices in the Shepherd’s Hand Center.
The center is also open to the community at-large during regular business hours. It does not operate as a homeless shelter and overnight housing is not provided there.
The Shepherd’s Hand Center is open from about 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekdays. COVID-19 prevention measures remain in place out of an abundance of caution.
Breakfast is served weekdays from 8 - 9 a.m. and lunch is from 11 a.m. - noon, via the food trailer.
Food distribution — set up so that people can “shop” from shelves for what they need — is from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays.
Shepherd’s Hand be reached at 970-275-7215; more information, including how to make a donation, can be found at shepherdshandmontrose.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.