Sheriff, BLM investigate after ancient remains found discarded

Human remains found in the Disappointment Valley July 4 appear to be ancient, belonging to an indigenous child — and may have been discarded from a moving vehicle, pointing to possible violations of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act and other laws.
The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office responded to the remote location after members of the public came across the remains on the county’s western edge. These remains were sent to a forensic specialist who on Wednesday told San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters that they were those of “an ancient, archaeological Native American child,” the SMCSO announced.
Evidence at the scene appeared to show the bones were recently discarded and may have been thrown from a moving vehicle for reasons unknown.
The SMCSO is now investigating the incident with the Bureau of Land Management and it is possible federal charges could be filed.
Under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, Native remains, funerary, sacred and other cultural objects are broadly protected from removal without consultation from the appropriate tribes.
Knowingly trafficking human remains and cultural items is illegal.
Anyone with information concerning who might have had possession of the remains found in the Disappointment can call 970-728-1911.
