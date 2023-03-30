In anticipation of agriculture burning season, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public of important safety tips regarding controlled burns.

Agricultural burning can help producers remove leftover crop residue, clear ditches for improved water flow, and improve soil conditions. It often occurs in the spring to prepare for the planting season.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?