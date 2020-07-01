Sheriff declares fire ban, in light of hot, dry conditions

Hot, dry conditions spurred Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard, as well as the heads of area public lands agencies, to enact Stage 1 fire restrictions.
Montrose County commissioners passed a resolution authorizing Lillard, as the county’s fire warden, to implement fire restrictions, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
“Due to the harsh conditions we’re having from the drought, I thought it would be wise to ask for a Stage 1 fire ban to protect our forests and our people,” Lillard said Wendnesday.
The fire ban applies to unincorporated areas of Montrose County, and not to areas incorporated as municipalities, such as the City of Montrose, Olathe, Nucla and Naturita.
Under Stage 1, personal fireworks use is prohibited. Fourth of July or not, Lillard said detonating fireworks in the current conditions is a bad idea, no matter where one lives, although it remains legal to sell them.
“We’re trying to put the squeeze on not having any fireworks going off,” he said. “As dry as it is and as windy as it’s been, it’s a major concern for all of us.”
Several fires have cropped up on remote lands in Southwestern Colorado; these are for now mostly contained.
Lillard also said in the county, people appear to be diligently tending their campfires, for the most part. On federal lands, though, administrators have found several unattended campfires.
Under Stage 1 restrictions, fires and campfires can only be lit in a permanently constructed fire grate in a developed park, campground, private residence or picnic area.
Fires within liquid- or gas-fueled stoves, lanterns and heating devices are allowed.
Open burning is prohibited, including agricultural burning.
Smoking is not allowed outside of an enclosed vehicle, building or developed recreation site, or unless smokers are in an area providing at least 6 feet in diameter that is cleared of all combustible material.
Welding or using acetylene or other torches with open flame is not allowed except in areas of at least 10 feet in diameter, and users must have a fire extinguisher.
Chainsaws or any equipment with internal combustion engines must have a properly installed and functioning spark-arresting device.
Shooting with explosive targets is not allowed.
Violating the fire ban is a class-2 petty offense that can bring fines between $100 and $500. If a fire damages another person’s property, additional charges, including arson, could be brought.
The U.S. Forest Service is implementing the same restrictions, also at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, throughout the Uncompahgre Plateau and Fruita Division of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests.
Again, explosives, including fireworks, tracer bullets and exploding targets are prohibited.
Fire managers based their decisions on fuel moisture measurements in vegetation; weather forecasts and current fire activity.
They determined fire danger is on the rise, and the restrictions are necessary to protect the public.
The county and the Forest Service restrictions are in effect until further notice.
For more information on fire restrictions, wildfires and prescribed burns on National Forest System lands, visit
For more fire-related information on Colorado’s Western Slope, visit: www.westslopefireinfo.com/
For up-to-date general information on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, contact the appropriate office listed below:
• Forest Supervisor’s Office – Delta – 970-874-6600;
• Grand Valley Ranger District – Grand Junction – 970-242-8211;
• Ouray Ranger District – Montrose – 970-240-5300;
• Gunnison Ranger District – Gunnison – 970- 641-0471;
• Norwood Ranger District – Norwood – 970-327-4261;
• Paonia Ranger District – Paonia – 970-527-4131.
