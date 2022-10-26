Staff Report
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is taking part in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Prescription Drug Take Back Event on Saturday, Oct. 29.
People can bring by their expired medication, or medication they no longer need, for safe and confidential disposal at the sheriff’s office, 1200 N. Grande Ave., from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Liquids or needles or sharps will not be accepted; only pills and patches will be accepted. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
“This is an important service to offer to the community and another way we can help keep unused prescription drugs from potential abuse, as well as keeping them out of our landfills and water systems,” said MCSO Cmdr. Cam Boldan in a news release. “We are committed to finding way to fight the overdose epidemic and saving lives, and this is one way we can do so.”
Boldan said the MCSO is trying to help people reduce potential hazards, or even accidental misuse of old prescription drugs, such as a small child getting the cap off a pill bottle and ingesting what’s inside, or deliberate misuse by someone who does not have a prescription, or who was directed to no longer take the medication.
“The nationwide opioid crisis, (then) the misuse of prescription medication — it doesn’t have to be opioids,” Boldan said.
According to the news release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, over 107,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose last year. This figure means that someone in the United States is dying of a drug overdose every five minutes.
In the spring Americans turned in 700,000 pounds of prescription drugs at more than 5,000 sites operated by the DEA and state and local law enforcement partners. Since 2010, the DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has collected nearly 16 million pounds of unneeded prescription medications.
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.
For more information about the Take Back Day event, call the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office at 970-252-4023.
Additional options for safe and confidential disposal are “the box” at Montrose Regional Health, located inside the emergency department, at 800 S. Third St., as well as the Montrose Police Department. The MPD accepts prescription drugs at its “drug amnesty” drop-off box, on the east side of the Public Safety Complex, 434 S. First St. Again, no liquids or sharps.