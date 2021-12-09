A student is credited with averting potential violence at Olathe Middle School by reporting on Dec. 8 a school-shooting threat.
The Montrose County School District and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office issued a joint news release about the incident on the morning of Dec. 9.
The news release states that Wednesday morning, Dec. 8, the district was notified of a “credible threat of violence.” A student told administrators at OMS that, while on the bus ride home, another student had threatened to harm others at school.
There is not thought to be an ongoing threat at this time and the two entities immediately implemented the School Threat Assessment Team protocols established a few years ago. The MCSO continues to investigate the reported threat; no charges have been filed at this time.
Montrose County Undersheriff George Jackson told the Montrose Daily Press that one male student remarked to another student that he had plans to shoot people at the school. According to Jackson, the youth couched it in terms of “if I was to do it, I would do it this way.” The student to whom he spoke subsequently reported the conversation.
The MCSD and MCSO are treating the threat as a credible one.
“We may never know, but we ‘overreacted’ because it’s safer to overreact than to underreact,” Jackson said.
The school district conducted interviews with parents and the family and reported to the MCSO, whose school resource officer at the Olathe schools also was involved in the response.
Jackson said law enforcement, the school and mental health resources worked in partnership to conduct the threat assessment.
“It has been addressed and any possible threat has been mitigated,” he said.
School district Executive Director of Operations James Pavlich spoke of the threat assessment team, established three years ago to respond to situations like the Olathe incident.
“We were able to catch this threat early and use the process as it is intended to stop acts of violence against our children. We have established a working culture of speaking up and working together to keep our schools safe,” Pavlich said in the news release.
“The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats seriously,” MCSO Lt. Ty Cox said, also in the news release. “Public safety is our top priority — along with the Montrose County School District, the safety and security of students, staff and community is very important.
“We know an incident like this can be scary, but with the report, law enforcement was able to handle the issue before anything happened. We know it takes courage to stand up and do the right thing and I’m proud of those who alerted authorities.”
Operations are continuing as normal at the schools, with staff and law enforcement alert to safety risks. The MCSO’s school resource officer will be available at the Olathe schools, plus the public can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence on campus there.
Students who learn of a threat or potential threats, or who suspect someone might self-harm are encouraged to report them to school staff or call 911. If they are not comfortable with that, they can use the anonymous Safe2Tell program at safe2tell.org; the Safe2Tell app, or at 1-877-542-7233.
The reported threat at Olathe comes on the heels of the nation’s most recent school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.
The Nov. 30 shooting killed Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16, who died in a patrol car en route to a hospital; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17.
Six other students and one teacher were wounded.
The suspected shooter, Ethan Crumbley, 15, was arrested, as later were his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.
The teenager is accused of terrorism and first-degree murder; his parents are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
They have pleaded not guilty.